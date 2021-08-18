Cancel
Buena Vista, CO

HRRMC Continues to Grow, Welcomes New Providers

By Zach Dunasta
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) keeps growing its staff and its leadership says that it still has a need for additional employees. The HRRMC Board of Directors met on Tuesday, August 18 in their monthly meeting. In the focus topic, Board Certified Urologist Dr. Cole Wiedel detailed the growth of his urology program at HRRMC. According to Dr. Wiedel, the volume of urology patients seen in a day has doubled in the past year.

