Destiny’s Child Fans Speculate New Music Might Be On The Way

With the amount of music that is released each and every week, it is nearly impossible to narrow down one listener’s favorite projects of the year into a top five or top 10 list. Jennifer Hudson dropped Heaux Tales, Isaiah Rashad delivered The House Is Burning and Dave dropped We’re All Alone In This Together. Not to mention, Drake, Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar will all drop new music this year. What I can say without wavering is that when I think back at the chaotic year of 2021, I will think of DC’s In The Loop. The 10-track project is one of the warmest and honest releases in recent memory. On tracks like “Neighbourhood,” the London native lets us into the moment that he was tapped. On other tracks like “Bobby & Rowdy,” he dives into the discussion about brotherhood. While every track on the project has replay value, one of the tracks that seems to stand out above the others is “Paro(noia).”