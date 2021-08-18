Cancel
Music

Destiny’s Child Fans Speculate New Music Might Be On The Way

5 days ago
 5 days ago
One sure way to “Lose My Breath” is to try and keep up with Twitter speculation. The social media platform went into a frenzy Wednesday afternoon (August 18) after fans noticed the official Destiny’s Child Facebook and Twitter accounts updated its profile photos. The R&B supergroup was trending online after...

onairwithryan.iheart.com

