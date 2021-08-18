Cancel
Mariah Carey's New Line Of Irish Cream Liqueur Nods To Her Origin

On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 5 days ago
Mariah Carey is a full-blown business and the music icon has expanded her empire to the world of spirits. Earlier this week, the pop superstar announced her new line of cream liqueurs called Black Irish, which are available in a variety of flavors: Original Irish Cream, Salted Caramel and White Chocolate. As for its name, Carey admitted in a press release that Black Irish is "a playful nod to her Black and Irish lineage" as her father, Alfred Roy, was of Black and Venezuelan descent, while her mother, Patricia, has an Irish background.

