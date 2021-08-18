Bulldog coaches visit Harrisburg Kiwanis
The Harrisburg Kiwanis Club held its weekly meeting on Aug. 11, where the guests were HHS head football coach Matt Griffith and varsity assistant coach Josh Allen. Coach Griffith began the presentation with a brief personal history. After graduating from Marion High School, he played football at SIU while earning a degree in education. He currently lives in Galatia and has taught history at HHS for six years.www.randolphcountyheraldtribune.com
Comments / 0