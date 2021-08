If there's anyone you want to go on a walking tour of Columbia's Morningside campus with, it is Michelle Young, GSAPP'12. Not only is she a graduate of the Graduate School of Architecture, Preservation, and Planning and, now, a faculty member teaching the Urban Studies studio in the New York/Paris program, she is also the founder and leader of Untapped New York, which uncovers the secrets of New York City one-by-one.