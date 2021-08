The future of the Mets front office remains in limbo with Steve Cohen in no rush to remove the interim tag from Zack Scott’s title. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, team president Sandy Alderson has lobbied Cohen to remove the interim tag on Scott after his work in the first half. With or without the interim tag, Scott is expected to remain with the team even if Cohen hires a president of baseball operations. Cohen remains interested in executing his original plan from last offseason to hire a big-name president of baseball operations above his GM.