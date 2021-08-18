Lee Health adds temporary nurses to help with COVID-19 surge

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – About 40 nurses are on their way to Lee Health to help with the COVID-19 surge.

These nurses’ contracts range from four to 16 weeks to help meet capacity needs and provide relief to current frontline staff.

“They are exhausted. They are physically and mentally strained from every day coming in and fighting the same battle,” said ICU nurse Heather Kingery.

These temporary nurses will be assigned to acute care hospitals. Lee Health believes this will help the hospital system get over the current surge of COVID-19 patients.

Yaro Garcia is the Clinical Coordinator for FGCU’s Department of Counseling. She believes bringing in more nurses could be key to helping those working in full-time crisis mode.

“We really are not going to know all of the different ways in which this has impacted frontline workers until maybe months and months from now,” Garcia said.