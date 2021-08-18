Miami-Dade County Schools To Mandate Masks In Upcoming School Year
The largest school district in Florida will mandate masks for the school year that starts Monday, joining two others in defying Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Miami-Dade County school board voted 7-1 Wednesday evening to adopt a strict masking policy, with only medical exemptions, based on the recommendations of the district’s public health advisors. The board amended an earlier proposal to remove religious exemptions.www.wlrn.org
Comments / 0