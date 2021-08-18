LSU says nearly 85% of students reporting COVID status are vaccinated to some degree

Staff and students ages 12 and older in the Reed Union School District will be required to verify their COVID-19 vaccination status when they return to campuses next week. Under updated guidelines from Marin County Public Health, staff at all county schools must submit proof of vaccination or undergo weekly coronavirus testing. Students who are eligible to receive the vaccine — those over age 12 — must also disclose their vaccination status, but unvaccinated students won’t need to submit to regular testing.