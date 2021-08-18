LSU says nearly 85% of students reporting COVID status are vaccinated to some degree
LSU says that, of students who have shared their COVID-19 status with the university, an overwhelming majority are at least partially vaccinated. School spokesman Ernie Ballard said 15,354 had reported their status ahead of classes beginning Monday, and that 12,967, were either partially or fully vaccinated. LSU also said that wastewater treatment monitoring found either no trace or very low amounts of the virus.www.theadvocate.com
