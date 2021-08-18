Cancel
LSU says nearly 85% of students reporting COVID status are vaccinated to some degree

By Staff report
theadvocate.com
Cover picture for the articleLSU says that, of students who have shared their COVID-19 status with the university, an overwhelming majority are at least partially vaccinated. School spokesman Ernie Ballard said 15,354 had reported their status ahead of classes beginning Monday, and that 12,967, were either partially or fully vaccinated. LSU also said that wastewater treatment monitoring found either no trace or very low amounts of the virus.

Tampa, FL10NEWS

USF students, staff will be expected to wear masks regardless of vaccination status

TAMPA, Fla. — Students and staff returning to the University of South Florida for the 2021-2022 school year will be expected to wear masks. In updated guidance posted to the "Returning to Campus" page, the university says its expectation stems from recent CDC guidance recommending even those who are fully vaccinated to mask up once again in areas with high COVID transmission.
Marin County, CAthearknewspaper.com

Reed district schools must require vaccine status from staff, students

Staff and students ages 12 and older in the Reed Union School District will be required to verify their COVID-19 vaccination status when they return to campuses next week. Under updated guidelines from Marin County Public Health, staff at all county schools must submit proof of vaccination or undergo weekly coronavirus testing. Students who are eligible to receive the vaccine — those over age 12 — must also disclose their vaccination status, but unvaccinated students won’t need to submit to regular testing.
Louisiana Statewbrz.com

LSU to mandate COVID vaccine when it receives FDA approval

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University's President announced Thursday that in the near future, the institution will likely require students and faculty to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate would come after the FDA fully authorizes one or more of the current COVID vaccines in use across the U.S. President...
CollegesKPVI Newschannel 6

Students return to campus putting LSU's COVID protocol to the test

BATON ROUGE, La. - Thousands of LSU students started moving into campus housing on Friday. But along with the usual commotion of freshmen settling in and parents saying their goodbyes, undergraduates had to either show documents required by the school's COVID protocol or let a nurse swab their nose to test for the virus.
EducationFlorida Star

Some Vaccinated Foreign Students Will Also Need US Vaccines, Colleges Say

More than 500 colleges and universities in the United States will require students to get a COVID-19 vaccine before attending the fall semester, but a patchwork of rules about which vaccines satisfy the mandate is creating uncertainty for international students. Most universities will require students to get new jabs if they received vaccines not approved by the U.S. Food and […]
University, FLThe Daily Collegian

Students, employees strongly encouraged to share their vaccination status

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State is continuing to encourage students and employees to share their coronavirus vaccination status to help inform the University's decision-making and its COVID-19 management plan. Information provided by individuals will allow Penn State officials to better understand vaccination rates across the University and modify approaches, if needed.
Public HealthWLBT

LSU mascot Mike The Tiger now vaccinated against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s live tiger mascot Mike VII, aka “Mike The Tiger,” is now vaccinated against COVID-19, the university announced Monday, Aug. 9. Mike received his first dose on July 16 and his second dose on Friday, Aug. 6. Veterinarians say Mike has not shown any adverse...
Collegestheadvocate.com

How will LSU enforce its COVID rules? Some students, faculty are skeptical

Thousands of students are set to return to LSU's campus even as the state's hospitals buckle under the weight of record-setting COVID cases, and some faculty and students are questioning how the university will enforce its pandemic rules. LSU hasn't mandated COVID vaccines, but it is requiring students to submit...
Baton Rouge, LAcenlanow.com

LSU: 84% of students partially or fully vaccinated as of Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU reports 13,361 students have completed entry verification, with 84% partially or fully vaccinated as of Monday. 6,198 students living on campus have completed entry protocols, with 4,690 (76%) reporting that they are partially or fully vaccinated. In the LSU Greek Community, 2,680 students have...
Hawaii StateFox5 KVVU

Some Hawaii schools mandate vaccination for students, staff

HONOLULU (AP) — Some private schools in Hawaii are mandating coronavirus vaccination for students, faculty and staff. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser says Parker School in Waimea on the Big Island will require all employees and eligible students to be vaccinated by Oct. 1. The coeducational day school will test all students and employees for the virus before the school year. It plans to provide weekly testing while infection rates remain high on the Big Island.

