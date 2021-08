Martin Olive, the executive director of San Francisco’s oldest cannabis dispensary, began noticing something was amiss at the beginning of this year. His shop, Vapor Room, used a third-party short message service marketing platform to send automated text messages with sales and specials to his customers. But not all of his patrons were receiving the texts, and, after running several tests, he realized he wasn’t receiving them on his own phone, either. Between January and March, as fewer and fewer texts reached his customers, sales began to decline. When his contract ended with the marketing platform in June, he didn’t renew it.