Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Washington governor: Teachers must be vaccinated, masks required indoors

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HiPRJ_0bVicUCX00

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Wednesday announced that all teachers and some child care providers must be vaccinated against COVID-19.

At a news conference, Inslee said the requirement extends to teachers from kindergarten to 12th grade and higher education employees.

There will be no option for regular COVID-19 tests instead of vaccination, Inslee said.

Inslee also expanded the state’s existing indoor mask mandate to include all people regardless of vaccination status, KIRO-TV reported. The mask mandate goes into effect on Monday, the television station reported.

According to KIRO, the educator vaccine requirement applies to:

  • K-12 educators, school staff, coaches, bus drivers, school volunteers and others working in school facilities
  • Employees in higher education institutions
  • Child care and early learning providers who serve children from multiple households

Unions may bargain for time off to receive the vaccine or recover from symptoms, according to the governor’s office.

There will be exemptions for employees who need medical or religious accommodations, the Spokesman-Review of Spokane reported.

Nearly 150 million people nationwide, or 51%, have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with either of the vaccines, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Vaccinations#Charter Schools#The Mask#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kiro Tv#Unions#The Spokesman Review#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

Students' lack of routine vaccines muddies start of school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — The vaccinations that U.S. schoolchildren are required to get to hold terrible diseases like polio, measles, tetanus and whooping cough in check are way behind schedule this year, threatening further complications to a school year already marred by COVID-19. The lag was caused by pandemic-related disruptions last year to routine doctor's visits, summer and sports camps at which kids usually get their immunizations.
Posted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Virginia gov urges employers to require vaccines

RICHMOND, Va. — Democrat Terry McAuliffe urged all Virginia employers on Monday to require the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers who are eligible, sharpening a policy debate in the closely watched governor’s race over how best to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. McAuliffe’s call followed a decision by federal regulators...
Posted by
WSB Radio

US boarding school review prompts calls for trauma support

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — (AP) — Some members of Congress want to ensure that protections are put in place to address ongoing trauma as more information comes to light about the troubled history of Indigenous boarding schools in the United States. A group of 21 Democratic lawmakers representing states stretching from...
Posted by
WSB Radio

School mask mandate ban challenged in new Utah lawsuit

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A ban on school districts requiring masks is forcing parents of vulnerable kids to wrestle with the painful choice of whether to risk coronavirus infections at school or keep them at home yet again, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Utah. Parents like...
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Florida school mask mandate power struggle goes before judge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Florida's power struggle over wearing masks in school to guard against coronavirus infections landed Monday before a judge considering a lawsuit that challenges Gov. Ron DeSantis' order reserving the mask decision for parents. The three-day hearing before Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper...
Posted by
WSB Radio

Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail

The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced to more than five months in jail on Monday for burning a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington and bringing two high-capacity firearm magazines into the nation's capital days shortly before the Jan. 6 riot.
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: EMS workers oppose Maine’s COVID vaccine mandate

PORTLAND, Maine — Some emergency medical service workers in Maine spoke out against a COVID-19 vaccine mandate because of concerns that it would lead to ill-timed staff shortages. The Maine Board of Emergency Medical Services held a public hearing on the subject on Monday. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced new...
Minnesota StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Igor Vovkovinskiy, tallest man in US, dies in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — (AP) — Igor Vovkovinskiy, the tallest man in the United States, has died in Minnesota. He was 38. His family said the Ukrainian-born Vovkovinskiy died of heart disease on Friday at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. His mother, Svetlana Vovkovinska, an ICU nurse at Mayo, initially posted about his death on Facebook.

Comments / 1

Community Policy