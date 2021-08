During the 50th anniversary of the 1964 Mississippi Freedom Summer Project, Robert “Bob” Moses asked the crowd to stand. We were in the large gymnasium on the campus of Tougaloo College, a private historically Black college in Jackson, Mississippi. He asked us to repeat after him as he recited the Preamble to the Constitution: “We the People of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”