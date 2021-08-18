Buy & Sell 8/18 – Identifying Who to Add and Who to Drop

With the Miami Marlins on the outside looking in at the postseason, it wasn’t a surprise to see them sell off some of their veteran pieces in the leadup to the trade deadline. They moved three outfielders, the most notable of which being Starling Marte, while also moving the solid corner bats in Adam Duvall and Corey Dickerson as well. This obviously left the team with some holes in their outfield, and they needed to turn to someone in their organization to fill out the roster and get them through the rest of the season. While the team tried to acquire some other notable, younger outfielders to replace their departed veterans, they were unable to and pretty much were left with whatever they had for the remainder of the year, including Lewis Brinson.