Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Citi May Reset Card Application Clock When Card Reissued For Fraud

By joeheg
Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I hate dealing with banks. Unfortunately, they’re the ones who issue the credit cards that earn points and miles, allowing Sharon and me to travel as much as we do. I just wish they wouldn’t make things so unnecessarily difficult. For example, in 2018 Sharon applied for the Citi Premier....

yourmileagemayvary.net

Comments / 1

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

131K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card#Citi Rewards#Citi Thankyou Preferred#Citi Prestige
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Related
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

AAdvantage MileUp No Annual Fee Card Review (2021)

In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. Citi is an advertising partner of OMAAT. The information and associated card details on this page for the Citi® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® World Elite™ Mastercard®, and CitiBusiness® / AAdvantage® Platinum Select® Mastercard® have been collected independently by OMAAT and has not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Citi Premier Card: 80K Points With Best-Ever Bonus

The Citi Premier® Card is one of my favorite mid-range credit cards. Several weeks ago we saw a new best-ever offer launched on the card for a limited time. I wanted to post a reminder of that, because this deal really is that good, and I can’t imagine it will be around much longer (I don’t have any inside info, but it’s an incredible deal, it’s limited time, and it has been around for a while now, so…).
Credits & Loansmoneycrashers.com

Citi Custom Cash Card Review – No Annual Fee & 5% Cash-Back

Advertiser Disclosure: This post includes references to offers from our partners. We receive compensation when you click on links to those products. However, the opinions expressed here are ours alone and at no time has the editorial content been provided, reviewed, or approved by any issuer. The new Citi Custom...
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

Credit Card Review: Delta SkyMiles Gold Business AMEX

Delta offers several co-brand credit cards through its partnership with American Express. The Gold Delta cards are the mid-level entry point of the portfolio. These cards have an annual fee and provide some excellent benefits if you’re an occasional Delta flyer. This review is for the business version of the...
Personal FinancePosted by
BoardingArea

Alaska Airlines Card Retention Offer Leads to a Free Companion Ticket

I began picking up Bank of America credit cards again earlier this year, and I still have many more to pursue. One I haven’t yet obtained yet the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature card. An elevated 65k miles welcome offer is available, and many fans enjoy the annual Alaska companion ticket. Recently, I heard from Danny, an active hobbyist and MtM reader, on an Alaska Airlines card retention offer he received. (No, not this guy.) Let’s take a look!
Credits & LoansPosted by
BoardingArea

My experience getting approved for the Chase IHG Rewards Premier credit card

We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

American Airlines Still Playing This Game At The Gates

In 2019, I was pretty well up to date with the games airlines played to keep their flights on time. We knew that they’d try to gate check as many bags as possible to board planes faster. American Airlines was notorious for telling us our properly sized luggage wouldn’t fit in the overhead bins.
IndustryPosted by
BoardingArea

Hilton Is Testing Out Pre-Arrival Upgrades at Some Properties

Hilton Is Testing Out Pre-Arrival Upgrades at Some Properties. Hilton Honors Diamond members get several benefits such as Executive lounge access when available, breakfast or hotel credit, and room upgrades. Each individual hotel has a lot of leeway on how this is implemented. But the terms of the program say...
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

63% off Sale on Face Masks this weekend (since it looks like we are gonna be wearing ’em for a while)

It looks like we are going to be wearing face masks for a while longer. The US government recently extended its mask mandate through January of 2022 for all modes of public transportation, including planes, trains, and busses. So, it might be time to restock the coffers of your face mask supply. Fortunately, there are several options on sale this weekend to help you do just that.
LifestyleZDNet

Traveling on business? Get ready for absurd new hotel fees

If you have one more eight-Zoom day, you'll quit your job and zoom off to Tahiti. If you have any more back-to-back-to-back Microsoft Teams meetings, you'll ululate for three days straight. And what about all those clients, customers and co-workers whom you haven't seen for years? Surely you'd like to...
GamblingPosted by
BoardingArea

Atlantic City Status Match – What Offers Still Work & How Did I Make Out?

Atlantic City Status Match Guide – Make $$$ Visiting Atlantic City!. There have been quite a few Atlantic City status match posts but most (all?) of them are now out of date. Having recently done the match go round this past weekend I figured I would share my experience with it. Atlantic City is unique in this way that it offers people with status a way to get free betting, comps, food and show tickets. These same tips and tricks DO NOT work in Las Vegas. But the status earned can add value to your next Vegas trip. I hope you enjoy my Atlantic City status match guide.

Comments / 1

Community Policy