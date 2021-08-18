Ranger Teams Across Africa Will Join Forces in the Wildlife Ranger Challenge This September

Team YUMAX Golf is joining thousands of other teams across the country in the Big Golf Race to help raise vital funds for Prostate Cancer UK. The eight-person YUMAX team, which will include Andrew Grose, Roger Wolfe, Ben Davis and Alistair Gill amongst others, will play 36 holes – known as the half marathon – at Hankley Common Golf Club in Surrey on Wednesday, September 22, and they are inviting the golf industry to help them raise as much money as possible.