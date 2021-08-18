Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Census Figures Point To A Splendid Future For Downtown, Possible Troubles For The South And West Sides

By Brian Rogal, Bisnow Chicago
Posted by 
Bisnow
Bisnow
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Figures released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau are preliminary and more detailed data from federal officials will soon flow, but Chicago's direction is already clear. What was once a geographically small but dense Central Business District is spreading out as gleaming residential towers occupied by affluent office workers rise on all sides. And while many of the city’s Black residents left the South and West Sides for suburban homes or migrated to Southern states, steep growth in the CBD was enough to cover the loss.

www.bisnow.com

Comments / 0

Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
483
Followers
2K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census#Economy#Census Data#Affordable Housing#The U S Census Bureau#Latino#Asian#The Habitat Co#African American#Far Southwest Side#Great Cities Institute
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Grosse Pointe, MIGrosse Pointe News

Census shows increase in Pointes

THE GROSSE POINTES — The Grosse Pointes, with the exception of the Shores, all saw an increase in population over the last decade, according to the recently released results of the 2020 Census. The data follows predictions by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, U.S. Census Bureau and other experts...
Arizona StatePayson Roundup

Arizona’s large cities leaving rural areas behind

Arizona urban areas continue to grow like monsoon weeds. Rural Apache, Navajo and Gila counties — not so much. Arizona’s becoming increasingly urban and racially diverse, leaving many rural areas to stagnate, according to the recently released community level U.S. Census figures. In Arizona, population growth slowed markedly since 2010....
Phoenix, AZazbigmedia.com

Hispanic population is now the majority in Phoenix, Census shows

The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau Data show that Phoenix is now majority-minority, with residents who identify as Hispanic or Latino outnumbering those who identify as white only. Data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows that 42.6% of the City of Phoenix’s population identifies as Hispanic or...
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

City announces $200 million in planned developments on South, West sides

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The city said projects worth about $200 million have been approved for four South and West side neighborhoods to provide new life to them, as part of the city’s Invest South/West program. The neighborhoods chosen for four mixed-use development are South Chicago, North Lawndale, Bronzeville, and...
Miami, FLPosted by
Bisnow

Twin 52-Story Miami Towers Are Complete, Fully Pre-Leased

Melo Group announced Friday that it has completed the second tower at Downtown 5th, consisting of two identical 52-story apartment towers. The project is already 100% pre-leased. It is the largest multifamily project in Downtown Miami’s Central Business District, with 1,042 rental apartments in total and 12,500 SF of ground-floor...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Bisnow

See The City Block-Sized Mixed-Use Project Planned In South LA's Florence

Developers have been selected to transform a South LA site that has been vacant and slated for redevelopment for more than a decade. The property is a roughly 8-acre site that takes up almost the entire block bordered by Los Angeles, San Pedro, Wall and 59th streets in the Florence neighborhood. Under the proposed plan, affordable housing, senior housing, a city park, a community center, a grocery store, and shops and restaurants space would rise there.
Chicago, ILclassichits106.com

Area counties see population drop in latest census figures

CHICAGO – Illinois has lost population over the past decade, and many people in area counties have moved elsewhere. According to the recently released 2020 data by the U.S. Census Bureau, Illinois’ overall population had shrunk by around 18,000 people, now to a little more than 12.8 million. Locally, LaSalle County’s population is down 4.6%, Bureau County down 6.7%, and Putnam Down by 4.4%. Cook County, home to Chicago, saw a population drop of less than 1%. Illinois was one of only three states to record a population loss over the last ten years.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Panhandle Post

Census shows South Dakota cities fueled growth

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Detailed population data released by the U.S. Census Bureau shows South Dakota’s cities fueled the state’s population growth over the last decade. The data will form the basis for the state’s new legislative boundaries. The state’s three most populous counties — Minnehaha, Lincoln and Pennington...
Beloit, WIBeloit Daily News

Beloit loses residents as Janesville grows census population figures show

BELOIT—The City of Beloit’s population shrunk by about 1% over the last decade as the Town of Beloit and City of Janesville both saw an influx of new residents, according to newly-published U.S. Census Bureau data. Beloit’s population shrunk by 0.8% between 2010 and 2020, bringing the total to 36,657...
Maple Grove, MNccxmedia.org

Census Figures Show 14% Growth in Largest Northwest Suburbs

Newly released 2020 U.S. Census figures show Minnesota is getting older, more diverse and more metropolitan. That’s true too for many Twin Cities northwest suburbs. The figures show tremendous growth from 2010, the last Census, for the three largest cities in the northwest metro. Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Maple Grove all grew by more than 14 percentage points.
Politicsarkvalleyvoice.com

2020 U.S. Census: Population up 7.4 Percent, Growth in the West and South

Today the U.S. Census Bureau began to release the 2020 Census statistics — the start of at least a few weeks of data flowing from the U.S. Department of Commerce, where the U.S. Census Bureau resides. If anything, the news is mixed. On a macro scale, the population continues to shift toward metropolitan areas, the growth is concentrating in the west and south, and the U.S. growth rate was the slowest it has been since the 1930s.
EnvironmentCNN

Climate change be damned. More Americans are moving to high-risk areas

(CNN) — Seventeen years ago, when Adriana Nichols moved from New York City to Los Angeles, she had a simple wish list: natural light (her New York studio apartment was dark), a yard and quiet neighbors. She managed to check everything off that list -- and has spent nearly two decades living in the canyons of LA.
Harrison News-Herald

Only 1 Ohio Valley county saw population growth in 2020 census

HARRISON COUNTY—The 2020 Census results released last week, and as feared and possibly expected, the population dropped in many counties in the Ohio Valley, including Harrison County. But for overall Ohio, though, the population rose by more than 200,000 (2.3%). With 36 people per square mile, Harrison County dropped in...
BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

PRP Sheds Office Assets, Plans $2B Of Industrial, Data Center Acquisitions

PRP is transforming its portfolio by selling a series of office buildings and planning to acquire industrial and data center assets. The D.C.-based real estate investment firm Monday announced it closed on the sales of office properties in Arlington, Virginia, and Austin, Texas, and it is in the process of selling properties in Dallas and Gaithersburg, Maryland. Along with the sales, the firm announced plans to acquire $2B in logistics and data center properties.
Politicswestrivereagle.com

Census Results: What it means for South Dakota

The 2020 decennial census was the most difficult one in recent memory. Challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters, and decisions made by the Trump administration combined to delay operations and extend the count’s schedule. The difficulties had a particular impact on Hard to Count populations, including parts of South Dakota.
Bellwood, ILAustin Weekly News

West Side Lives

Corporations aren’t the only ones that pivoted during the pandemic. Jeff Sanders, 75, found himself unemployed when the General Motors auto manufacturing plant he works for shut down. Since then, the 30-year Bellwood resident said he’s been living on savings he accumulated and on sheer entrepreneurialism. “You don’t go out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy