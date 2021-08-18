Census Figures Point To A Splendid Future For Downtown, Possible Troubles For The South And West Sides
Figures released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau are preliminary and more detailed data from federal officials will soon flow, but Chicago's direction is already clear. What was once a geographically small but dense Central Business District is spreading out as gleaming residential towers occupied by affluent office workers rise on all sides. And while many of the city’s Black residents left the South and West Sides for suburban homes or migrated to Southern states, steep growth in the CBD was enough to cover the loss.www.bisnow.com
