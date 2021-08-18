Census Figures Point To A Splendid Future For Downtown, Possible Troubles For The South And West Sides

CHICAGO – Illinois has lost population over the past decade, and many people in area counties have moved elsewhere. According to the recently released 2020 data by the U.S. Census Bureau, Illinois’ overall population had shrunk by around 18,000 people, now to a little more than 12.8 million. Locally, LaSalle County’s population is down 4.6%, Bureau County down 6.7%, and Putnam Down by 4.4%. Cook County, home to Chicago, saw a population drop of less than 1%. Illinois was one of only three states to record a population loss over the last ten years.