Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisonburg, VA

20-Yard Dash: Mountain View

By TJ Eck
WHSV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Our 20-Yard Dash series takes a look at Mountain View. The 2021 fall season presents a unique opportunity for the newly-named Mountain View high school football program. “When it’s all said and done, regardless of our individual opinions or anybody’s, you don’t get many opportunities like...

www.whsv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisonburg, VA
Football
City
Luray, VA
City
Mascot, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Education
City
Strasburg, VA
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
Harrisonburg, VA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stonewall Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Said And Done#Dash#American Football#Mountain View#Generals#Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
TV ShowsPosted by
NBC News

'Jeopardy!' temporary host Mayim Bialik replaces Mike Richards in self-made debacle

The past week has not been a happy one for the producers of “Jeopardy!” — the long-running television quiz show still coping with the loss of its iconic host, Alex Trebek, to cancer last year. Plans for an orderly transition to its new permanent host, Mike Richards, collapsed into chaos when Richards, the show’s executive producer, announced Friday that he was stepping down following revelations that he’d previously made a string of disparaging comments about women, Jews and poor people and that two lawsuits alleged that, while a producer on the game show “The Price Is Right,” he discriminated against two of the show's models. Actress Mayim Bialik will take over as interim host for the first few weeks following his absence.
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy