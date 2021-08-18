Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walla Walla County, WA

Walla Walla County Commissioners to receive public comment regarding Christopher Columbus statue

By The Times
waitsburgtimes.com
 5 days ago

WALLA WALLA—During a Board of County Commissioners meeting in 2020, members of the public requested that the Board of County Commissioners hold a public hearing to consider comments on the Christopher Columbus statue, which is currently located on the lawn in front of the Walla Walla County Courthouse. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of County Commissioners decided to hold a public meeting at a date to be announced. The Board of County Commissioners planned to receive public comment once in-person meetings could resume regarding the statue of Christopher Columbus.

www.waitsburgtimes.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walla Walla, WA
Walla Walla County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Walla Walla County, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Columbus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden under growing pressure to extend Afghanistan deadline

The Biden administration is coming under growing pressure to extend the U.S. troop presence in Afghanistan to help evacuate all American citizens and Afghan allies, even though doing so risks increasing tensions with the Taliban. President Biden has already committed to staying beyond Aug. 31 to evacuate remaining Americans but...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 1

Community Policy