Walla Walla County Commissioners to receive public comment regarding Christopher Columbus statue
WALLA WALLA—During a Board of County Commissioners meeting in 2020, members of the public requested that the Board of County Commissioners hold a public hearing to consider comments on the Christopher Columbus statue, which is currently located on the lawn in front of the Walla Walla County Courthouse. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of County Commissioners decided to hold a public meeting at a date to be announced. The Board of County Commissioners planned to receive public comment once in-person meetings could resume regarding the statue of Christopher Columbus.www.waitsburgtimes.com
Comments / 1