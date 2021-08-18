Correction

In the Town Council report last week, the article said, “Richardson said there are some questions about the law enforcement contract and he has some questions that need to be answered.” Attorney Richardson said, “Two things this month, from Ms. Baer, our Court Clerk, regarding the Washington County Sheriff’s…(what’s the committee you serve on) to which Mayor Kusel said,(law enforcement) and Richardson said, law enforcement committee, thank you I should have known that. They have a couple of suggestions that they would like the board to take under advisement. There were no questions about the law enforcement contract. We are sorry for this mistake.