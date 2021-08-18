Mercedes wins Formula E title, will quit the series at end of 2022
On Sunday, Formula E's seventh series came to a close on the concrete of Templehof in Berlin. It was the sport's first season as an official FIA world championship, which technically makes the Mercedes-EQ team and driver Nyck de Vries the first ever Formula E world champions. But the team's celebrations may have been brief. On Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz confirmed that it will quit Formula E at the end of 2022, bringing a bittersweet end to the season.arstechnica.com
