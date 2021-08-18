Mercedes wins Formula E title, will quit the series at end of 2022

This weekend will host the final race of Season 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and will also mark the departure of BMW from the competition. Dubbed the BMW i Berlin E-Prix, the race will be sponsored by BMW i and will be the final one to feature the blue and white roundel on a competing car, as well as a safety car. As for the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team and its two drivers, things are hanging in the balance of the final race.