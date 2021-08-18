Mercedes wins Formula E title, will quit the series at end of 2022

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, Formula E's seventh series came to a close on the concrete of Templehof in Berlin. It was the sport's first season as an official FIA world championship, which technically makes the Mercedes-EQ team and driver Nyck de Vries the first ever Formula E world champions. But the team's celebrations may have been brief. On Wednesday, Mercedes-Benz confirmed that it will quit Formula E at the end of 2022, bringing a bittersweet end to the season.

MotorsportsBMW BLOG

Upcoming BMW i Berlin E-Prix to mark end of BMW involvement in Formula E

This weekend will host the final race of Season 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and will also mark the departure of BMW from the competition. Dubbed the BMW i Berlin E-Prix, the race will be sponsored by BMW i and will be the final one to feature the blue and white roundel on a competing car, as well as a safety car. As for the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team and its two drivers, things are hanging in the balance of the final race.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Why a brutal title defence can still yield another Formula E crown

We're thirteen races in and still a wide-open title battle wages in Formula E. Stitching together any kind of consistent run of form has been a rare commodity. As such, ahead of the season finale this weekend, there’s a dozen credible candidates that could be crowned the eventual champion. Antonio...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E

Alex Lynn’s recent victory for Mahindra at the London E-Prix was, in part, thanks to the team’s hard work away from the track, improving the car’s efficiency and the ability for their drivers to optimise energy use through the race. In the accompanying video, Mahindra’s engineers and driver Alexander Sims...
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

18 Drivers Could Still Win the Formula E Championship at This Weekend’s Finale

Here's how the wide-open title fight came to be. Okay, I get that the headline doesn't seem that striking if this was the start of the season. Y'know, technically anyone can win, right? Maybe Williams' recent points haul means it's on the up for the team in F1 now. But I'm typing this to you from a Berlin hotel room ahead of the final races of Formula E's first year (and some change) as a world title.
Motorsportsracer.com

Berlin doubleheader finale to decide Formula E titles

The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship concludes its 2020-21 season this weekend with a doubleheader finale in Berlin that will decide both the drivers’ and teams’ championships. Going into the BMW i Berlin E-Prix presented by CBMM Niobium, Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries holds a six-point lead at the top...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Mercedes explains Berlin Formula E qualifying struggles

De Vries holds a six-points advantage over Robin Frijns leading into the double-header event at the Tempelhof Airport venue, but the 2019 FIA Formula 2 champion only just scraped inside the top 20. Although he was qualifying from the unfavoured group one run, fellow top-six driver Antonio Felix da Costa...
Motorsportselectrek.co

Formula E closes out the season this weekend in Berlin

Formula E’s season finale is coming up this weekend in Berlin with a doubleheader of races at the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit. It’s another two-race weekend, but this one is a little different – for the second race, the cars will go the opposite direction around the track to shake things up a bit.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

De Vries Departs Berlin As Formula E Champion

BERLIN, Germany – Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries captured the Formula E championship in dramatic fashion during the season finale Sunday at the Tempelhof Airport temporary circuit. De Vries found himself in prime position to secure the championship when two of his title rivals were eliminated on the opening lap. Jaguar...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

An FIA world championship. A drivers’ and teams’ title double for Mercedes. It’s a phenomenon that has become almost commonplace in motorsport since 2014. But none of the manufacturer’s commanding Formula 1 achievements have arrived in quite the same dramatic fashion as that of Nyck de Vries sealing the 2021 Formula E crown last weekend.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Berlin E-Prix: Nato wins race, de Vries takes title for Mercedes

In a remarkable last race of the season, the Mercedes driver avoided a huge startline shunt between closest chasers Mitch Evans and Edoardo Mortara and then tagged with both Porsche drivers on his climb from 13th into eighth place. Although his pole-sitting team-mate Stoffel Vandoorne slipped to third after an...
Motorsportstopgear.com

Mercedes follows Audi and BMW in pulling out of Formula E racing

Having won the 2021 championship, Mercedes EQ is putting its money elsewhere after 2022. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. A big, wealthy German carmaker is walking away from the pinnacle of electric single-seater motorsport to better...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Formula E’s survival is not dependent on any one manufacturer or team. But the doomsday clock has undeniably ticked closer to midnight after the Daimler boardroom finally decided in the last two weeks that Mercedes should quit the series at the end of the 2022 season. Last weekend’s Berlin E-Prix,...
MotorsportsPosted by
thedrive

Mercedes Leaving Formula E After Winning Championship, Will Focus on F1 and EVs

It'll race one more season, in 2022, before pulling out of the series. Mercedes took both the team and drivers' titles in Formula E last weekend but has now announced it's going to leave after next year, defending the championships just once. It means Mercedes will have only run as a factory outfit during the Gen2 era of Formula E, leaving before the next car and format changes for Gen3.
Motorsportsautomotiveworld.com

Mercedes-EQ to conclude Formula E success story and refocus resource for electric-only vehicle development

Mercedes-Benz today announced that it will conclude its ABB FIA Formula E success story as a team entrant and manufacturer at the end of Season 8, in August 2022. Since HWA Racelab first took to the track in Season 5, laying the foundations for Mercedes’ Formula E entry, the goal has been to create a benchmark team at every level. A first Mercedes win for Stoffel Vandoorne in the final round of Season 6 was followed by a strong start to Season 7, setting up the team’s championship challenge in only its second season. This culminated last weekend in Berlin when Nyck de Vries and the Mercedes-EQ Formula E Team became the first ever all-electric motorsport world champions, by winning the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Drivers’ and Teams’ titles.
Motorsportsmotors-addict.com

Mercedes confirm Formula E exit, full focus on F1

Just days after winning the Formula E title with Nyck de Vries, Mercedes have announced that Season 8 will be their last in the series. The post Mercedes confirm Formula E exit, full focus on F1 appeared first on PlanetF1.

