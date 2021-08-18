Library of Things ready to inspire at Dayton Memorial Library

Ukuleles, sewing machines, and binoculars are just a few items at the Library of Things waiting to tag along on your next adventure around Dayton. The Dayton Memorial Library started the Library of Things in 2017, and it has since become popular with local patrons. It includes a little bit of everything for just about anyone; Discovery Kits for kids six years and under that make counting fun, inspire a love of entomology, and dive into the world of dinos. Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) kits are available for children ages 9-14.