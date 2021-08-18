Cancel
Waitsburg, WA

Welcome Back ice cream socials for Preston Hall Students

By The times
waitsburgtimes.com
 5 days ago

WAITSBURG—Middle school parents, mark your calendars for upcoming open house events at Preston Hall Middle School. Students will have the chance to get to know their teachers, familiarize themselves with class schedules and sports information, and learn and understand building-specific expectations. Information on Qmlative, the grade-reporting program that replaced Skyward, as well as student email information, will also be available.

