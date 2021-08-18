Cancel
Waitsburg, WA

A new artist in town

By Lane Gwinn
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month, one of the most talented people I know has moved to town. David Gignac has been a close friend, fellow artist, co-exhibitor, and collaborator since I met him decades ago on Whidbey Island. It always amazes me but never surprises me, the ingenious way his mind works. It is always a joy to work on big and small projects, art and building, theater, and real-life problem-solving. I love living in Waitsburg and always hoped I could entice him to make this his home. When Jeff and Gayle Broom showed me their building on Main Street in Waitsburg, I immediately thought of Dave. This is a big space, with a workshop in the back, a rented office space in front, and thousands of feet of open space in-between. There was a gun range in the basement (covered in flood silt) and an elevator for the basement to be used as a fallout shelter. Currently, if you look through the window of one of the two garage doors, you will see a giant portrait of Alfred Hitchcock. A glimpse into the new owner of 125 Main Street.

