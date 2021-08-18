At the Liberty: Jungle Cruise

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. If you are like hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of other moviegoers who went to the theater or watched Jungle Cruise streaming upon its release in July 2021 and you want to watch some more adventure or epic tales, then you’ve come to the right place. The Disney throwback pulp action film starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson as the most unlikely pair yet one people just can’t get enough of is full of twists and turns and spectacular action sequences that leave you wanting more river boats, more mythical quests, and more characters whose very survival depends on a person they cannot stand.