Public Health

Mecklenburg leaders pass indoor mask mandate for entire county

By Erik Spanberg
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounty commissioners, in their role as Mecklenburg's public health board, approved a mask mandate taking effect Aug. 28. It will cover the city of Charlotte and the six Mecklenburg towns. A stopgap measure applying to the unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County and Charlotte alone started Wednesday afternoon.

