Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Duck Donuts plans new N. Va. shop as franchise model drives company growth

By Michael Neibauer
bizjournals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuck Donuts, the popular doughnut shop that lets its customers top their own sweets, will open a tiny version of itself in West Springfield. The company confirmed that a franchise store would open at 8404A Old Keene Mill Road, likely in 2022, though additional details on timing were not immediately available. A spokeswoman for Federal Realty Investment Trust, the shopping center’s owner, declined to comment.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchise Fee#Franchisee#Donut#Shopping Center#N Va#Exquisite Jewelers#Newspring Franchise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Record iGaming performance drives New Jersey growth in July

New Jersey’s regulated betting and gaming market has seen total gaming revenue increase by 70 per cent to $450.6m in July, buoyed by a record performance from licensed iGaming operators. The year-on-year revenue growth reflected operating restrictions imposed last year as a result of Covid-19, with Atlantic City casinos reopening...
Food & Drinksfranchising.com

Chicken Salad Chick Experiences Rapid Growth In First Half Of Year With 17 New Locations And 14 Signed Franchise Agreements

The Award-winning Chicken Salad Restaurant Concept Also Reported A 50% Increase In Sales Year-over-year As The Brand Opens Its 200th Store. August 12, 2021 // Franchising.com // ATLANTA - Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today a successful first half of 2021, opening 17 new locations, including market debuts in South Florida; Roanoke, Virginia; and Indianapolis, Indiana. Chicken Salad Chick also welcomed four new franchise owners to the Chick network and gained a generous lead on the brand’s projected 40 openings for 2021. Additionally, the brand signed 14 franchise agreements for target markets such as Florida, Texas, Virginia, and Indiana. Overall, in the first half of 2021, Chicken Salad Chick’s total system sales are up +50% year-over-year.
RestaurantsNew Jersey Herald

We're naming the best donut shops in New Jersey... soon!

During the scalding hot days of mid-summer, I began dreaming about crisp autumn mornings full of fresh donuts warm from the fryer — a slightly crisp exterior, a fluffy, steaming interior, doused in sweet glaze or crunchy sugar. We need a definitive list, I decided, of the best donut shops...
North Providence, RIValley Breeze

Manzo seeks nod for drive-thru donut shop

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Business is tough even for the town’s largest property owner, says Anthony Manzo, who is now seeking town permissions to land his first tenant at a new commercial development. Owners of USA Homemade Donuts, with a location currently only in New Bedford, Mass., say they’re hoping to...
Lombard, ILurbanmatter.com

The Donut Experiment and Their Boutique-Style Donut Shop Coming to Lombard Soon

The Donut Experiment is coming to Lombard! If you’re not familiar with what this is, then you’re in for a real treat. You know us, we’re always looking for the best sweet treats around the Chicagoland area. That’s why we’re so damn excited for this one. The Donut Experiment began life in 2012 as Anna Maria Donuts in Anna Maria, FL. The original mad scientists are the husband-and-wife team of Shawn and Cecilia Wampole. Hailing from the Philadelphia area of Pennsylvania, the couple was surprised to find that there was not a donut shop on Anna Maria Island when they vacationed there. What originally started out as a joke about opening a donut shop, eventually led to, after some number crunching and careful planning, the couple quitting their jobs, selling their house, and moving to Florida.
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Watch Out Boise Donut Shops, McDonalds Is Coming with Glazed Fire

The donut game in Boise is getting fierce! Or, is that doughnut? Who doesn't love a great-tasting breakfast treat and we just can't get enough. This might be why McDonald's has decided to continue growing America's most important meal, breakfast. The gold arches will now be adding donuts to their already McCafé menu which is some new. Are we calling these McDonuts?
Brentwood, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Morning Source: Duck Donuts

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with Matt Davenport from Duck Donuts, now open in Brentwood Tennessee. Duck Donuts is located at 101 Creekside Crossing, Suite 1000 in Brentwood’s Marketplace at Maryland Farms shopping center. Duck Donuts specializes in warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts. Upon entering the store, customers are...
RestaurantsPosted by
The Associated Press

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop Recognized for Top Food and Best Franchise Culture by Franchise Business Review Franchise Satisfaction Awards

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 12, 2021-- Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, the Texas-based Baja-style restaurant brand with a cult following, receives two awards from the 2021 Franchise Business Review (FBR) Franchise Satisfaction Awards in the “Top Food” and “Best Franchise Culture” categories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005150/en/
Retailjust-auto.com

Kia US offers ‘any-location’ test drives of two new models

Kia America has announced a new ‘Kia@Home’ “product and brand experience” which provides potential buyers scheduled test drives of two of its “most technologically advanced” models at their choice of locations in several major cities. The system is being used first for demonstrations of the redesigned Carnival MPV and Niro...
RetailThe Day

Walmart, Home Depot fall short of expectations

Walmart's pandemic-driven gains in e-commerce slowed last quarter and profit margin fell, raising questions about the retailer's ability to maintain momentum even after it topped Wall Street's sales expectations. The company's U.S. online sales rose 6% in the second quarter, the company said, down from earlier in the pandemic, when soaring e-commerce demand routinely resulted in high double-digit gains. Online orders contributed only 0.2% to Walmart's U.S. comparable sales gain in the quarter, compared with 6% a year earlier.
Posted by
Only In Ohio

A Trip To The Oldest General Store In Ohio Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Tucked away in the heart of Ohio’s Amish Country awaits a fascinating historic landmark. End Of The Commons General Store is the oldest of its kind in the Buckeye State. Since 1840, this business has served both residents and visitors alike by selling provisions, local goods, gifts, sweets, and more. Visiting this establishment is akin […] The post A Trip To The Oldest General Store In Ohio Is Like Stepping Back In Time appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lifestylebizjournals

voco St. Augustine Hotel opens on Anastasia Island

A St. Augustine hotel property has recently opened as the first in the area under a new international brand. The hotel at 215 Anastasia Blvd., formerly a LaQuinta, is now voco-St. Augustine-Historic Area. The 50-room hotel now includes a new bar and rooftop pool, among other features. The brand voco...
Businessbizjournals

People on the Move

Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at Prestige Beverage Group. Prestige Beverage Group is pleased to announce Kathy Reilly has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing and Innovation. Bringing nearly 25 years of experience with Target Corporation to the role, Kathy will lead all aspects of Prestige’s marketing function along with brand and product innovations. Her leadership will help Prestige continue to bring brands to life and grow its portfolio of wine and spirits brands which include Windsor Canadian, Risata Wines, Kinky Beverages and INDOGGO.
Economybizjournals

Tara Rieland Braun

Regional Marketing & Communications Manager at Huntington Bank. Tara Rieland Braun has joined Huntington Bank as the Regional Marketing & Communications Manager for Western Pennsylvania and Ohio Valley. Tara will be responsible for developing & implementing strategic marketing and communication programs for western Pennsylvania & the Ohio Valley. She has over twenty-five years of knowledge and extensive marketing and communications experience. Prior to joining Huntington, Tara held related positions at PNC and Highmark Health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy