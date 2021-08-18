Duck Donuts plans new N. Va. shop as franchise model drives company growth
Duck Donuts, the popular doughnut shop that lets its customers top their own sweets, will open a tiny version of itself in West Springfield. The company confirmed that a franchise store would open at 8404A Old Keene Mill Road, likely in 2022, though additional details on timing were not immediately available. A spokeswoman for Federal Realty Investment Trust, the shopping center’s owner, declined to comment.www.bizjournals.com
