The other national-security issue

By Editorials
Washington Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe proportion of Americans doing time behind bars is falling, and that is something seemingly worthy of applause. Before patting ourselves on the back, though, we should look a little deeper. The reason for the “vacancy” sign on the cell door is not necessarily that we as a people are behaving ourselves. Rather, it’s the case that prison becomes passe when a society can no longer distinguish between right and wrong. Rampant lawlessness is a national-security issue.

