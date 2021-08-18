Mooresville’s Reid, Wilson sharpen each other’s skills on opposite sides of the ball
MOORESVILLE – The saying goes that iron sharpens iron. That’s certainly the case for two of Mooresville High’s top athletes who line up at opposing positions. Elijah Wilson is used to tracking down some of the best offensive weapons in the state. Entering his fourth year on varsity he’s seen it all, and with a new conference gets to disrupt potential big plays from a new crop of skill players. What makes him so effective? He’s got one of “those guys” on his own team – speedy receiver Davyn Reid, and they get plenty of time to practice against one another.www.lakenormanpublications.com
Comments / 0