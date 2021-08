Want to know what’s coming soon to digital and what to watch right now on Vudu? Here is your weekly guide to the latest releases:. Jungle Cruise, the latest and one of the greatest movies based on a Disney theme park attraction, arrives on Vudu for digital purchase this Friday, August 27. Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt star as a mismatched duo navigating the Amazon River in search of a mystical tree that offers extended life, yet for all their bickering they also have incredible chemistry. The movie delivers on adventure and humor for some old-fashioned escapist entertainment with a modern tone and remarkable visual effects. And if you’re a fan of the classic ride, you’ll enjoy plenty of Easter eggs.