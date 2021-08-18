Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronado, CA

Glass, Steel, and a Cool Collection of Art Make a Modern Home in Coronado

By Wendy Manwarren Generes
sandiegomagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBecky and John Sheehan have been buying, renovating, and selling properties for a very long time. After selling a business in New York, where they lived, the couple started developing real estate there. They were converting old buildings into hip lofts long before that was the thing to do (West Elm used their loft for a photo shoot). But rising costs, red tape, and growing competition forced them to look outside the Big Apple.

www.sandiegomagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Encinitas, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Palm Springs, CA
Coronado, CA
Entertainment
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Coronado, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edward Wormley
Person
Picasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Art Center#Glass Steel#West Elm#Gc#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
IndustryPosted by
NBC News

FDA vaccine approval good news for markets, employment, economy

The decision Monday by the Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine pushed markets higher Monday, boosting the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 300 points and propelling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to fresh highs. Investors appeared to express confidence the move could represent an inflection point for the economic recovery.
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy