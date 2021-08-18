Glass, Steel, and a Cool Collection of Art Make a Modern Home in Coronado
Becky and John Sheehan have been buying, renovating, and selling properties for a very long time. After selling a business in New York, where they lived, the couple started developing real estate there. They were converting old buildings into hip lofts long before that was the thing to do (West Elm used their loft for a photo shoot). But rising costs, red tape, and growing competition forced them to look outside the Big Apple.www.sandiegomagazine.com
