The Ohio State football team will be introducing a new punter this year. It could be another Aussie who gets the starting job. Most guys who play college football take the same route. They play for their local high school. Attend some camps to get useful tips under the watchful eye of college coaching staffs. Some enroll early, some wait until summer. It’s pretty much the same for all of them. Every now and then you run across a player who takes a much different path to college football. Meet Jesse Mirco, Ohio State’s punter from down under.