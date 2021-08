Jose Urquidy hasn’t hit the bump for the Houston Astros since June 29, when he exited his start with shoulder discomfort, while his inevitable return to the team was also delayed by a platelet rich plasma shot in his shoulder. This injury led to his second stint on the injured list this season, as the right-hander is now taking the mound for five innings or 70 pitches for the Sugar Land Skeeters on Tuesday as a part of his rehab assignment.