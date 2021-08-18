BCSD superintendent prioritizes collaboration and connection in new role
Note: Deon Jackson, photo above, is a member of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 1999; he also earned degrees through The Citadel Graduate College in 2005 and 2013. Deon Jackson spent six years working as a teacher in the classroom and plans to use that foundation to cultivate relationships with staff, parents, students, and stakeholders in his new role as Berkeley County School District’s (BCSD) superintendent.today.citadel.edu
