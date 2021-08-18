Training Camp Log, Day 15: Stump Mitchell reflects on the old days of camp
OLD SCHOOL: Run game coordinator/running backs coach Stump Mitchell doesn’t bother telling his players about NFL training camp when he played the position from 1981-89. “Nah, they wouldn’t believe it,” he said. “You have some guys on this team and every team in the NFL that could have played back in the day because of their attitude — Nick (Chubb), Kareem (Hunt), Odell (Beckham Jr.), Jarvis (Landry). But then you have some guys who don’t know the difference between injury and pain. There’s a big difference.”chroniclet.com
Comments / 0