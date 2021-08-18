Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Testimony of Sacklers in NY Bankruptcy Trial Reveals Fragility of $4.5 Billion Purdue Pharma Deal

By Jane Wester
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain allows nine objecting states to opt out of a $4.5 billion settlement deal, the Sackler family—founders of Purdue Pharma—would not agree to it. That was among the messages delivered in testimony Wednesday by Richard Sackler, former chairman and president of Purdue Pharma, a privately...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Stamford#Sackler Family#Purdue Pharma Deal#The U S Bankruptcy Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
Medical & Biotechharrisondaily.com

OxyContin maker's lawyer warns of long, expensive litigation

A lawyer for Purdue Pharma said Monday that a judge needs to accept the OxyContin maker's plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic or face “years or decades of Hobbesian …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
EconomyLaw.com

Morris, Manning & Martin Files Insurance Claims Suit for American Interstate against Cathell Holdings

Morris, Manning & Martin filed a lawsuit Thursday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of American Interstate Insurance Company. The complaint pursues claims against Cathell Holdings Inc. over its alleged failure to pay roughly $450,000 in premiums owed for workers compensation insurance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-03390, American Interstate Insurance Company v. Cathell Holdings, Inc.
IndustryGreenwichTime

Business Highlights: Budget clash, FDA, Pfizer

Several U.S. senators are questioning the Food and Drug Administration’s work with a consulting firm that helped businesses sell prescription painkillers during the nation’s overdose crisis. Democrat Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Republican Chuck Grassley of Iowa, among others, have asked the FDA about potential conflicts of interest from its work with McKinsey & Company. A letter from the senators notes that the FDA paid McKinsey more than $140 million after hiring it several times starting in 2008. The consultant also worked with opioid painkiller makers like Purdue Pharma while serving the government.
Healthhealthday.com

Family Behind Oxycontin Denies Any Responsibility for Opioid Crisis

THURSDAY, Aug. 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The former president and co-chairman of Purdue Pharma said Wednesday that his family and the company bear no responsibility for the opioid crisis in the United States. Richard Sackler, M.D., made his comments in testimony delivered by video during a federal bankruptcy court...
Mental Healthkhn.org

Sackler Family Threatens To Walk Away From $4.5 Billion Opioid Pledge

The family made the threat in court Tuesday, unless they are granted immunity from all current and future civil claims associated with Purdue Pharma. Separately, experts raise worries about a sharp rise in prescriptions of stimulants, which can be highly addictive drugs. A scion of the Sackler family, the billionaire...
IndustryPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sackler family threatens to pull out of Purdue Pharma opioids settlement

A scion of the Sackler family, the billionaire owners of Purdue Pharma, vowed in court on Tuesday that the family would walk away from a $4.5 billion pledge to help communities nationwide that have been devastated by the opioid epidemic, unless a judge grants it immunity from all current and future civil claims associated with the company.
LawPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Purdue Pharma Heir Throws Zoom Court Tantrum, Threatens to Tank $4.5B Settlement

A former board member of Purdue Pharma and the grandson of its founders said in court Tuesday that his family would nuke any potential settlement if they were not granted immunity from future prosecution. David Sackler said in court, “We need a release that is sufficient to get our goals accomplished, and if the release fails to do that, then we will not support it.” The judge in the case has said he harbors “some concerns about the breadth” of the liability releases currently on the table. Federal prosecutors and the Sacklers have spent the better part of two years negotiating a bankruptcy settlement in which the Sackler family would admit no wrongdoing but would pay $4.5 billion and give up any stake in Purdue (though not their international pharmaceutical companies). Thousands of individuals, tribes, states, and cities have filed lawsuits against Purdue. David Sackler said that his family would instead allow the legal battles to proceed.
Industrybeckershospitalreview.com

Sacklers say they'll abandon opioids settlement if not granted legal immunity

The Sackler Family will pull out of Purdue Pharma's bankruptcy plan, which has been negotiated for two years and pledges $4.5 billion to combat the opioid epidemic, unless they are granted immunity from future opioid lawsuits, David Sackler, former board member, said in court Aug. 17. Under the bankruptcy plan,...
Lawbiospace.com

Sackler Family Wants Liability Shields Before Settling Opioid Crisis Suits

A Sackler family heir said in a court appearance on Tuesday that the family, which owns OxyContin drug maker Purdue Pharma, holds a “moral responsibility” to lend its help in combating the opioid crisis in the U.S. but noted it will not give billions of dollars to a legal settlement unless broad legal protections are provided in exchange.

Comments / 0

Community Policy