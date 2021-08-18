Reynolds says refresh underway for state’s coronavirus website

(Radio Iowa) – Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says the bipartisan infrastructure spending plan that just cleared the U-S Senate is well-intentioned, but Reynolds says an extra one trillion dollars for infrastructure nationwide is a concern. “We’re trying to take the money that we’re getting and really plug it into infrastructure — into water and sewer and bridges, so we have that opportunity to do that already with a lot of the money that’s coming in,” Reynolds says, “so I’m just concerned that this is another layer.”