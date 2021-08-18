Reynolds says refresh underway for state’s coronavirus website
Governor Kim Reynolds today said the state website with coronavirus data is being updated. “We’re trying to really kind of refresh the website right now to be more, I think, accurate in the information that we’re giving Iowans, so that’s coming soon. We’re working on it right now,” Reynolds said during a news conference at the Iowa State Fair. “We think it will provide better information for Iowa families so they can better understand what’s going on.”www.radioiowa.com
