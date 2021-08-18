WGLT's Sound Ideas - Wednesday 8/18/21

There's a campaign to cut the thousands of traffic collisions and hundreds of injuries that happen in Bloomington Normal each year. A strength and conditioning graduate student at ISU hopes to go to a place few women do, the NFL. Saxophonist Lisella Martin never thought she'd play music professionally until one day at church the guitarist tapped her on the shoulder and asked her if she ever thought about it. Martin says she thought she wasn't good enough. Martin was wrong. Hear her before the Front Street Music Festival. Plus a play premiering at Illinois State University looks at how artificial intelligence disrupts the arts. Director Carol Kelleher tells you about "The Hologram in the Mirror."