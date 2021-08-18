Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

FHFA proposes affordable housing goal for minority communities

By Bonnie Sinnock
nationalmortgagenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Housing Finance Agency’s proposed affordable housing goals for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from 2022 to 2024 include a subcategory covering lending to minority neighborhoods for the first time. The new home purchase target in the plan released Wednesday would set a 10% benchmark for qualified single-family lending...

www.nationalmortgagenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Fhfa#Fannie Mae#Freddie Mac#Chla#Treasury#Pspa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estaterismedia.com

FHFA Announces Fannie and Freddie Housing Goals Through 2024

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) proposed housing goals​ for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2022 to 2024. According to the organization, these goals will help ensure that Fannie and Freddie responsibly promote equitable access to affordable housing that reaches low- and moderate-income families, minority communities, rural areas and other underserved populations.
U.S. PoliticsHousing Wire

Is HUD and FHFA’s new agreement a game changer?

A new agreement between the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) could heighten scrutiny of whether the government sponsored entities’ underwriting engines do enough to further fair housing. The memo of understanding formalizes the sharing of information, resources, and coordination of existing...
Real EstateInvestopedia

Home Loan Options for Lower Income Households

Homeownership in the U.S. has always been tied to the "American Dream"—beautiful lawn, white picket fence, and all the accoutrements of comfortable living that one could want. Unfortunately, that ideal is harder to attain for a large portion of the population. For people living in a low-income household, it's hard not to feel like you're completely priced out of the housing market. Yet thanks to some public and private low-income mortgage options, the dream of homeownership doesn't need to feel as out of reach as it may seem.
EconomyGlobeSt.com

FHFA to Increase Multifamily Radon Sampling Requirements

The Federal Housing Finance Authority (FHFA) is considering an increase to radon sampling requirements for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily loans in accordance with the EPA’s Voluntary Consensus Standards for Radon Testing and Mitigation. On July 20th, FHFA held a listening meeting to receive input and feedback on issues related to multifamily testing and mitigation to inform the FHFA and the Enterprises’ decision making. Meeting attendees included representatives from the medical field; health advocacy groups such as the American Lung Association and Cancer Survivors Against Radon; government agencies such as HUD, CDC, and EPA; radon laboratories, various lenders and consultants; and representatives from multifamily housing organizations such as Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC). As a leading provider of due diligence services for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lenders, Partner Engineering and Science attended, represented by Chief Strategy Officer Bill Tryon. Tryon delivered a statement regarding the impact of proposed changes on the multifamily due diligence process based on Partner’s experience and insight to the costs and timing associated with testing and mitigation in compliance with EPA recommended standards.
Real EstateInman.com

Fannie, Freddie regulator wants to help more low-income homebuyers

The Federal Housing Finance Agency wants at least 35 percent of the purchase mortgages backed by Fannie and Freddie to be taken out by low- and very low-income borrowers, up from 30 percent today. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac’s federal regulator wants the mortgage giants to buy more mortgages that...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Private mortgage insurance took even more business from FHA in 2Q

The growth gap between private mortgage insurance and Federal Housing Administration loans continued to widen in the second quarter, a result of the government agency's tighter underwriting standards due to the pandemic. However, the pace that the PMIs' add to their insurance-in-force should moderate in the next two years, but...
Kirkwood, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Keep Conversation On Affordable Housing Alive

I am delighted Webster Groves has started the conversation of affordable housing — affordable meaning spending no more than 30% of your income on mortgage or rent payments. A good example would be the new Douglass Hill apartments, where a first-year Webster teacher could afford to pay rent and still be able to live in the city where they work.
Real EstateTulsa World

Business Viewpoint: Sound financial decision-making key to home ownership

If there is a silver lining to 2020, it is that the country is focusing more on community financial weaknesses than it was before the pandemic. The most alarming vulnerability is the lack of financial decision-making knowledge and skills possessed by many consumers. This deficiency prevents many Americans, including Oklahomans, from attaining the economic benefits of homeownership.
Basalt, COAspen Daily News

Affordable housing needs in Basalt

Kudos to former Basalt Councilor Auden Schendler for his guest commentary in the Aug. 12 issue of the Aspen Times: “What Happens in Basalt Stays in Basalt.” If you missed it, please find it and read it. He eloquently describes what should be obvious to all, that the housing needs for workers and residents of this community are not being well served by the recent development plans on the river park and Basalt center circle properties, and others. He advocates for a far greater percentage of housing that is affordable.
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Down payment programs, once derided, could ease affordability crisis

A source of controversy in the Trump administration, down payment assistance programs are today gaining renewed attention to counter both the economic effects of the pandemic and rising home prices. Numerous down-payment assistance programs across the country — or DPAs — offer buyers funds to take the first steps toward...
Real EstateMyChesCo

HUD and FHFA Announce Collaboration to Advance Fair Housing and Fair Lending Enforcement

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) recently entered into a first-of-its-kind collaborative agreement regarding fair housing and fair lending coordination. Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the two Agencies will focus on enhancing their enforcement of the Fair Housing Act, which HUD is primarily charged with administering and enforcing, and their oversight of Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac (the Enterprises), and the Federal Home Loan Banks (collectively, the regulated entities), all of which FHFA regulates.
Real Estateconnectcre.com

FHFA Steers GSEs Toward Affordable Product

The Federal Housing Finance Agency is putting more of an emphasis on affordability in setting its proposed housing goals, covering single-family and multifamily mortgages, for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for 2022 to 2024. The proposed housing goals are designed to ensure the GSEs “responsibly promote equitable access to affordable housing that reaches low- and moderate-income families, minority communities, rural areas, and other underserved populations,” says FHFA. It’s accepting public comment on the proposed goals through Oct. 17.
Middle Township, NJCape May County Herald

Middle Tables Affordable Housing Ordinance

COURT HOUSE - The Fair Share Housing Center (FSHC), a non-profit designated by the New Jersey courts as an interested party in municipal affordable housing plans, initiated litigation June 1 to strip Middle Township of its 2019 court judgment and prevent the municipality from having immunity protection from affordable housing developer lawsuits.
Real EstateWPRI

Accessing Affordable Housing

Brenda Clement, Executive Director HousingWorks RI at Roger Williams University talks about affordable housing in RI with The Rhode Show. Sponsored by JP Morgan Chase. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Real Estatenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Three scenarios for affordable housing in Wellfleet

Aug. 19—WELLFLEET — Members of the 95 Lawrence Road Task Force have their work cut out for them. The nine-member group has to evaluate three different bid proposals for affordable housing at 95 Lawrence Road. Three companies submitted bids before the Aug. 2 deadline: CIVICO, The Community Builders, Inc., and...
Remington, VAFauquier Times-Democrat

Remington affordable housing units renovated

Nonprofit leaders and government officials, including Remington Mayor William Polk and People Incorporated of Virginia CEO Robert Goldsmith gathered at the Millview Apartments complex in Remington on Friday to celebrate the completion of the renovation of the affordable housing units. People Incorporated, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting low-income people throughout...
Real EstateShropshire Star

Affordable housing changes for Lawley to be reconsidered

A proposed reduction in the number of affordable houses on a major development will go back before councillors next week because they were given “untrue” information last time they voted. The Lawley Village Developer Group’s bid to remove the 12 per cent provision from a 187-home site was approved by...
Dublin, CAindependentnews.com

Speak Up for Affordable Housing

The City of Dublin will soon hear community input on the SCS Property land — undeveloped property bounded by Tassajara Road, Interstate 580, Brannigan Street and Gleason Drive. It should provide more affordable housing. Dublin has already made progress providing more affordable housing for the area that has seen tremendous...

Comments / 0

Community Policy