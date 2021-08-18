FHFA proposes affordable housing goal for minority communities

The Federal Housing Finance Authority (FHFA) is considering an increase to radon sampling requirements for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac multifamily loans in accordance with the EPA’s Voluntary Consensus Standards for Radon Testing and Mitigation. On July 20th, FHFA held a listening meeting to receive input and feedback on issues related to multifamily testing and mitigation to inform the FHFA and the Enterprises’ decision making. Meeting attendees included representatives from the medical field; health advocacy groups such as the American Lung Association and Cancer Survivors Against Radon; government agencies such as HUD, CDC, and EPA; radon laboratories, various lenders and consultants; and representatives from multifamily housing organizations such as Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) and National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC). As a leading provider of due diligence services for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lenders, Partner Engineering and Science attended, represented by Chief Strategy Officer Bill Tryon. Tryon delivered a statement regarding the impact of proposed changes on the multifamily due diligence process based on Partner’s experience and insight to the costs and timing associated with testing and mitigation in compliance with EPA recommended standards.