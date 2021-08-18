Cancel
TV Series

NCIS fans left disappointed as show leaves Netflix without warning

By Eve Crosbie
Hello Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNCIS fans have been enjoying rewatching old episodes of the naval drama on Netflix in preparation for the new season, which is starting in just a month's time. However, many have been left disappointed after discovering that the show has been removed from the platform without warning. Taking to Reddit, many shared their experiences of suddenly realising the show has disappeared from the streaming service.

