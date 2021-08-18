“WE AINT DONE WILD’N YET” Comedy Tour Hits Wiley’s

Two of the newest cast members from Nick Cannon’s MTV Wild’N Out show are set to stop their tour in Dayton, Ohio next month. On the Dayton tour will be Jay “Lil JJ” Lewis and Mope Williams. They are coming Wiley’s Comedy Club in Dayton, this Friday, August 20, 2021 with an 8pm show and 2 shows on Saturday, 7:15 and 9:30pm. Tickets are $20 plus a 2 item minimum purchase in the showroom. Wiley’s offers a full bar and a menu of appetizers and desserts. Guests must be 18 or over with proper ID.