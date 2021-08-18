Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn Plan to Crash Real Weddings to Inspire Wedding Crashers 2
Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn just might become real-life Wedding Crashers if it helps finally get the sequel made. Released in 2005, Wedding Crashers is one of the most popular movies of both Wilson and Vaughn's respective careers, starring the pair as divorce mediators who crash weddings hoping to meet women. For years, there has been talk of a sequel happening, but the project just can't seem to get off the ground.
