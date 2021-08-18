Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn Plan to Crash Real Weddings to Inspire Wedding Crashers 2

Listen, if we were to sit here and list the essential comedies of the 2000s? We'd be here all day swimming in nostalgia. Mean Girls, Borat, Talladega Nights, Dodgeball. Phew. For today's purposes, we'd like to reminisce on one gem only: 2005's Wedding Crashers, staring the legends Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson. The film encapsulated everything we loved about that era of funny: A total lack of self-seriousness and an all-in amount of seize-the-dayness. We loved it. We miss it. So when we talked to Owen Wilson for a new episode of our video series "Explain This," on the occasion of our new cover story with the actor, we had to ask him if a sequel was in the cards.