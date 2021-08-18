Tim Robbins joins cast of Apple TV+ original series 'Wool'

Stephen King has revealed which of his many, many stories are his favorites. "My favorite short story would be called Survivor Type, which was about a physician who gets stranded on a little island, and he's smuggling heroin and he's starving, so he eats himself piece by piece," the prolific writer told Stephen Colbert, adding: "I like Misery, the novel Misery, a lot, that was kind of fun, it was a fun book to write… I like Lisey's Story very much, it's a series, it's now streaming on Apple Plus, and I held onto that for a long time. The Stand, and there was one called Stand By Me – The Body. And Billy Summers, my current one."