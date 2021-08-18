Tim Robbins joins cast of Apple TV+ original series 'Wool'
Apple TV+ continues to build out the cast of upcoming dystopian series "Wool," with Oscar winner Tim Robbins tapped to star opposite Rebecca Ferguson. Based on Hugh Howey's New York Times bestselling dystopian "Silo" series, "Wool" takes place in a ruined world where people are forced underground to survive. The story revolves around a community living in a silo that goes hundreds of stories into the earth.forums.appleinsider.com
Comments / 0