Chiropractors who peddled stem cell ‘miracles’ accused of deceptive practices

By Johnny Edwards
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

State and federal authorities seek restitution for those taken in by unsubstantiated claims. Pushing unproven treatments, the chiropractors targeted the elderly, inviting them to lunch seminars where speakers in lab coats promised miracle cures for the aches and pains that come with age. In online advertisements, they told stories of patients who gave up crutches or were able to play pickleball again.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
