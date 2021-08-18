Chiropractors who peddled stem cell ‘miracles’ accused of deceptive practices
State and federal authorities seek restitution for those taken in by unsubstantiated claims. Pushing unproven treatments, the chiropractors targeted the elderly, inviting them to lunch seminars where speakers in lab coats promised miracle cures for the aches and pains that come with age. In online advertisements, they told stories of patients who gave up crutches or were able to play pickleball again.
