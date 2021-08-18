Special Weather Statement issued for East Valley, Fountain Hills, East Mesa, Northwest Pinal County by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 13:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: East Valley; Fountain Hills, East Mesa; Northwest Pinal County; Southeast Valley, Queen Creek A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Gila, Maricopa and Pinal Counties through 345 PM MST At 303 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over San Tan Valley, or 12 miles southwest of Gold Canyon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Mesa, Chandler, Gilbert, Apache Junction, Superior, Gold Canyon, Queen Creek, Chandler Heights, Gold Camp, Tumbleweed Park, Magma, San Tan Village Mall, San Tan Valley, Seville, Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Kings Ranch, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Airport, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Higley. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 190 and 228. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 164 and 165. AZ Route 202 between mile markers 30 and 47. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0