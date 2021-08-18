Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middlesex County, CT

UConn coach Edsall sees problems with NIL setup

By Gavin Keefe
Posted by 
The Day
The Day
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hOVg6_0bViBZif00
In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, UConn football coach Randy Edsall works the sidelines during a game against Cincinnati in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

UConn coach Randy Edsall covered a lot of territory while speaking at the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce virtual breakfast meeting on Wednesday.

As he's done in prior seasons, Edsall gave a detailed breakdown of his football team, this time to a Zoom audience.

The Huskies are preparing to return to action after taking last season off for pandemic-related reasons. After finishing their preseason camp on Tuesday, they're in game preparation mode for their season opener on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Fresno State.

"It's been a long but productive almost two years now," Edsall said.

Edsall also discussed a variety of other subjects during the question and answer period.

Let's focus on three topics that Edsall addressed:

• Edsall is in favor of college players benefitting from their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

But he also has some concerns about the new rule.

He was asked about what happened at Brigham Young University, where a local company announced it will pay the college tuition fees for 36 non-scholarship football players through a NIL deal.

"This is my biggest concern in terms of college athletics, especially a place like Connecticut. The reason I say that is this: Every state is governed by their rules right now and every state has different rules. What BYU did, we can't do here."

Edsall pointed out that BYU could offer more scholarships beyond 85 that would be covered by NIL deals.

"They could really have more than 85 guys on scholarship and go and recruit guys and tell them that."

Edsall was just getting started.

Some programs around the country now have college personnel departments that evaluate players at other schools for recruiting purposes, Edsall said

He's concerned that UConn may spend a few years developing a player only to have another program reach out about transferring and offer some NIL opportunities that UConn can't.

"Now those kids could leave and there's nothing you can do about it. Again, let me be clear: I am in favor of players being able to use their name, image and likeness to profit off of that. But as long as each state has individual laws for this, it's really an unfair advantage. This goes back to the NCAA dragging their feet. I've always said what you should have done is give a kid a stipend included in their scholarship, whether it was $10,000 or whatever it might have been.

"Now it's going to be interesting to see how it plays out. But that's a big concern of mine."

• Edsall says he follows Connecticut high school football very closely. He currently has 18 players from the state on the roster.

High school coaches are always welcome to come up to Storrs to visit and talk to the UConn staff.

Edsall wishes there were fewer restrictions in the state.

"Connecticut high school football is very, very important," Edsall said. "There's a lot of great coaches in this state. I wish they didn't have as many restrictions here in the state of Connecticut for football unlike a lot of other states where they can do more, where the guys can even develop a little bit more.

"Every state is different and has their rules and regulations. I've been very, very pleased with the kids that we've gotten from Connecticut and how they've contributed over the years to our program."

Edsall added that public high school programs are impacted by prep school recruiting players to come in and reclassify.

"Sometimes that's hurting the public schools in terms of their ability to have the kind of success that they want to have."

• Ninety-three percent of the football team is fully vaccinated, according to Edsall.

"That's something that we felt good about. We did have some young men who didn't want to be vaccinated. We tried to give them all the information they need. ... It's a personal choice for them and I respect that. I'll always respect that. We haven't had any issues here during camp. We hope to keep it that way.

"All in all, things have been positive. Now what we have to do is to continue to prepare and have good practices before we go and play on the 28th."

g.keefe@theday.com

Comments / 0

The Day

The Day

New London, CT
2K+
Followers
351
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
State
Connecticut State
City
Storrs, CT
County
Middlesex County, CT
Local
Connecticut Football
Local
Connecticut Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Edsall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#College Athletics#American Football#Uconn#Nil#Fresno State#Byu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Related
IndustryPosted by
NBC News

FDA vaccine approval good news for markets, employment, economy

The decision Monday by the Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose vaccine pushed markets higher Monday, boosting the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 300 points and propelling the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to fresh highs. Investors appeared to express confidence the move could represent an inflection point for the economic recovery.
ProtestsPosted by
CNN

US Capitol Police says shooting of January 6 rioter Ashli Babbitt was 'lawful'

(CNN) — The US Capitol Police officer who shot and killed pro-Trump rioter Ashli Babbitt on January 6 will not face any disciplinary action, the department said Monday. "USCP's Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) determined the officer's conduct was lawful and within Department policy, which says an officer may use deadly force only when the officer reasonably believes that action is in the defense of human life, including the officer's own life, or in the defense of any person in immediate danger of serious physical injury," the department said in a statement.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Amid Kabul evacuation chaos, Biden under pressure to extend deadline

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners crowding into Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, pressure grew on U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday to extend the deadline for the evacuation operation. Biden on Sunday warned that the evacuation was...
Aerospace & DefenseABC News

Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth on US Air Force plane

An Afghanistan woman fleeing the Taliban in Kabul went into labor aboard a United States Air Force plane evacuating people from the country. The woman, who was not named, went into labor mid-flight Aug. 21, while on a U.S. Air Force C-17 that departed from a staging base in the Middle East, according to the U.S. military.

Comments / 0

Community Policy