UConn coach Edsall sees problems with NIL setup

UConn coach Randy Edsall covered a lot of territory while speaking at the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce virtual breakfast meeting on Wednesday.

As he's done in prior seasons, Edsall gave a detailed breakdown of his football team, this time to a Zoom audience.

The Huskies are preparing to return to action after taking last season off for pandemic-related reasons. After finishing their preseason camp on Tuesday, they're in game preparation mode for their season opener on Saturday, Aug. 28 at Fresno State.

"It's been a long but productive almost two years now," Edsall said.

Edsall also discussed a variety of other subjects during the question and answer period.

Let's focus on three topics that Edsall addressed:

• Edsall is in favor of college players benefitting from their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL).

But he also has some concerns about the new rule.

He was asked about what happened at Brigham Young University, where a local company announced it will pay the college tuition fees for 36 non-scholarship football players through a NIL deal.

"This is my biggest concern in terms of college athletics, especially a place like Connecticut. The reason I say that is this: Every state is governed by their rules right now and every state has different rules. What BYU did, we can't do here."

Edsall pointed out that BYU could offer more scholarships beyond 85 that would be covered by NIL deals.

"They could really have more than 85 guys on scholarship and go and recruit guys and tell them that."

Edsall was just getting started.

Some programs around the country now have college personnel departments that evaluate players at other schools for recruiting purposes, Edsall said

He's concerned that UConn may spend a few years developing a player only to have another program reach out about transferring and offer some NIL opportunities that UConn can't.

"Now those kids could leave and there's nothing you can do about it. Again, let me be clear: I am in favor of players being able to use their name, image and likeness to profit off of that. But as long as each state has individual laws for this, it's really an unfair advantage. This goes back to the NCAA dragging their feet. I've always said what you should have done is give a kid a stipend included in their scholarship, whether it was $10,000 or whatever it might have been.

"Now it's going to be interesting to see how it plays out. But that's a big concern of mine."

• Edsall says he follows Connecticut high school football very closely. He currently has 18 players from the state on the roster.

High school coaches are always welcome to come up to Storrs to visit and talk to the UConn staff.

Edsall wishes there were fewer restrictions in the state.

"Connecticut high school football is very, very important," Edsall said. "There's a lot of great coaches in this state. I wish they didn't have as many restrictions here in the state of Connecticut for football unlike a lot of other states where they can do more, where the guys can even develop a little bit more.

"Every state is different and has their rules and regulations. I've been very, very pleased with the kids that we've gotten from Connecticut and how they've contributed over the years to our program."

Edsall added that public high school programs are impacted by prep school recruiting players to come in and reclassify.

"Sometimes that's hurting the public schools in terms of their ability to have the kind of success that they want to have."

• Ninety-three percent of the football team is fully vaccinated, according to Edsall.

"That's something that we felt good about. We did have some young men who didn't want to be vaccinated. We tried to give them all the information they need. ... It's a personal choice for them and I respect that. I'll always respect that. We haven't had any issues here during camp. We hope to keep it that way.

"All in all, things have been positive. Now what we have to do is to continue to prepare and have good practices before we go and play on the 28th."

