Florida State

Florida moves to punish its schools for mask mandates

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
  • Florida’s State Board of Education voted to begin considering punishments against two school districts that put mask mandates in place.
  • The board during an emergency meeting determined Alachua and Broward counties violated state law by requiring students to wear face coverings.
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order prohibiting schools in the state from implementing mandates.

Florida’s State Board of Education on Tuesday voted unanimously to consider penalties against two school districts that defied Gov. Ron DeSantis’ (R-Fla.) executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools.

CNN reports the board during an emergency meeting determined Alachua and Broward counties violated state law by requiring students to wear face coverings and recommended further investigation into the two school districts.

Officials reportedly authorized the state education commissioner to “take all legal steps'' against the counties, which could include withholding funds, salaries or removing officers. The sanctions are expected to be specified following the investigation.

The move is the latest in the battle between the state and local school officials concerned over COVID-19 outbreaks as cases in Florida are surging.

DeSantis issued an order prohibiting schools in the state from implementing mandates, arguing it should be up to parents to decide whether their children should or should not wear face coverings.

Our country is in a historic fight against the Coronavirus. Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

But more recently, several school districts have defied the order, voting in favor of mask mandates for students and staff to mitigate outbreaks.

The Broward County School Board last week voted in favor of a mask mandate, while Alachua County Public Schools voted this week to extend its mask mandate eight more weeks.

Florida’s largest school district, Miami-Dade County Public Schools, was expected to vote in favor of a mandate Wednesday in accordance with recommendations from a panel of medical experts.

Meanwhile, the Hillsborough County School Board was also holding an emergency meeting to consider mask requirements Wednesday as more than 5,500 students and hundreds of staff are in isolation or quarantined due to an outbreak.

