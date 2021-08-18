Cancel
Health Services

BREAKING 2: It’s official: Nursing homes must vaccinate employees or lose Medicaid, Medicare funding

By Danielle Brown
McKnight's
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden announced late Wednesday afternoon that U.S. nursing homes must use workers vaccinated against COVID-19 or risk losing vital Medicare and Medicaid funding. Providers immediately criticized the announcement for not including other healthcare sectors in the mandate. “Vaccination mandates for healthcare personnel should be applied to all healthcare...

