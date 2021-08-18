Attorney General Bonta Applauds EPA Rule Protecting Californians from Exposure to Dangerous Pesticide Widely Used on Foods

The Biden administration made important strides on August 18, when they officially banned the used of the pesticide chlorpyrifos on all food crops nationwide. Chlorpyrifos has been used to keep pests like mosquitoes, cockroaches and fire ants away from crops like soybeans, broccoli, and fruit and nut trees since it was first registered for use in the U.S. in 1965, per CNN. As long ago as 2000, the pesticide was banned for household use, but was still permitted for agricultural use. However, its use was restricted in several individual states, including Maryland, California, New York, Hawaii and Oregon, due to health and safety concerns.