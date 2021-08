Stocks turned in muted gains today, as investors continue to rally around news that U.S. regulators granted full approval for Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) coronavirus vaccine. The Dow logged a 30-point pop, while the S&P 500 closed just above breakeven for another day in the black. Elsewhere, the Nasdaq scored another record close, boosted by Chinese stocks, as Wall Street gathers more information on regulatory news coming out of the region. Specifically, per the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), U.S.-traded Chinese companies may soon be forced to disclose political and regulatory risks to investors.