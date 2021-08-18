Goodbye Volcano High gets delayed until 2022, with dev citing a ‘narrative reboot’ and team health
Goodbye Volcano High, a drama-filled narrative adventure game with dinosaurs, has been delayed until 2022. First revealed during E3 last year, things have been a bit busy for the game’s indie developer KO_OP. Around the time of its reveal, the developer went to task to completely reboot the entirety of the game’s narrative. However, the narrative reboot is only half the equation, as issues spurned on by the pandemic have also pushed Goodbye Volcano High into next year.www.pcinvasion.com
