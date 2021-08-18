Goodbye Volcano High gets delayed until 2022, with dev citing a ‘narrative reboot’ and team health

Late last year, the developers of Samurai Shodown revealed the roadmap for the third season of post-launch DLC. Included in it was returning character Cham-Cham, Hibiki Takane from The Last Blade 2, and the original final boss of the series, Shiro Tokisada Amakusa. But even back then when the season was first announced, we knew that a special guest character would show up. For the first time ever, SNK would collaborate with Arc System Works to have a character from Guilty Gear join Samurai Shodown. Today we finally got that reveal for one of the coolest crossovers in quite some time. Baiken is about to join Samurai Shodown, and there’s a brand new trailer to get you hyped.